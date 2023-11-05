India's sparse EV-charging network stumbles on strategy, state support

Economics, or the lack of it for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in India, is often seen as the key reason behind India’s sparse public charging network. But slipping under the radar are smaller but equally critical concerns relating to the government’s role in promoting public charging stations (PCS), the importance of placement, and the quality of the network. The contrast between Karthikeyan Palani- samy’s Zeon Charging network and the Kerala state utility’s PCS expansion programme reflects the role of