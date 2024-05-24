India to make JLR's Range Rover for first time, delivery starts May 24

India is set to become the first country since 1970 to manufacture completely knocked down (CKD) units of the “flagship” Range Rover and Range Rover Sport cars outside Solihull in the United Kingdom. The cars are imported from the UK and manufacturing them in India would reduce prices by 18-22 per cent, said senior executives of Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India.

Deliveries of the locally manufactured Range Rover will begin May 24. JLR’s facility in Pune already makes Range Rover Velar, Evoque, Jaguar F-PACE, and Discovery Sport. The move to make two more cars domestically comes after the