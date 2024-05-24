Business Standard
India to make JLR's Range Rover for first time, delivery starts May 24

Prices of 'flagship car' and its sport variant will reduce by 18-22%, say senior executives of Tata Motors-owned company

Range Rover, JLR

Sohini Das Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 2:49 PM IST
India is set to become the first country since 1970 to manufacture completely knocked down (CKD) units of the “flagship” Range Rover and Range Rover Sport cars outside Solihull in the United Kingdom. The cars are imported from the UK and manufacturing them in India would reduce prices by 18-22 per cent, said senior executives of Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India.

Deliveries of the locally manufactured Range Rover will begin May 24. JLR’s facility in Pune already makes Range Rover Velar, Evoque, Jaguar F-PACE, and Discovery Sport. The move to make two more cars domestically comes after the
First Published: May 24 2024 | 1:59 PM IST

