Cheaper Harley imports unlikely to rattle Hero, may dent Enfield margins

The tariff removal will significantly lower prices of Harley’s large-displacement imported motorcycles, which currently retail between Rs 14.5 lakh and Rs 45.8 lakh. Even after the duty cut, volumes are expected to remain modest, as India’s two-wheeler market — nearly 20 million units annually — is dominated by motorcycles in the 110–250 cc range.

Harley-Davidson sold close to 187 fully built bikes imported into the country between April and December 2025, according to SIAM data, across models such as Nightster, Pan America, Fat Bob and Fat Boy.

For Hero MotoCorp, the development is largely neutral. Hero’s partnership with Harley-Davidson is centred on the locally manufactured 440 cc X440 platform, which sits well below the 800 cc threshold covered by the trade agreement. These models are produced in India and are aimed at the mid-size premium segment, where pricing and localisation, rather than imported brand prestige, drive volumes. The duty waiver on large imported Harleys does not alter Hero’s cost structure or competitive positioning in this space.

Royal Enfield, meanwhile, operates closer to the upper end of the premium spectrum and has been gradually moving into higher displacement motorcycles with models such as the 650 cc twins and the recently introduced 750 cc-plus platforms. “While these products still sit below the Harley imports benefiting from zero duty, cheaper flagship Harleys could influence consumer perception at the aspirational end of the market, especially among buyers seeking global brand credentials and large-engine motorcycles,” said a Mumbai-based auto analyst.

That said, the overlap remains limited. Royal Enfield’s strength lies in offering relatively affordable, locally manufactured motorcycles with higher displacement and strong brand recall — a value proposition that remains distinct from Harley’s fully imported, high-priced cruisers. In volume terms, the Harley segment represents a fraction of a fraction of the Indian market. Enfield has a strong presence in the 350–500 cc motorcycle market.

More broadly, the tariff concession appears designed as a symbolic trade gesture rather than a structural opening of India’s two-wheeler market. By limiting duty-free access to motorcycles above 800 cc, the government has ring-fenced the mass and mid-premium segments that underpin domestic manufacturing.

For Indian manufacturers, the signal is clear: while global brands may gain easier access at the extreme top end, the competitive landscape for locally produced motorcycles — where Hero and Royal Enfield derive the bulk of their sales and profits — remains largely unchanged.

Under the proposed agreement, India will progressively reduce import tariffs on petrol and diesel cars with engine capacities above 3,000 cc to 30 per cent over a 10-year period, an Indian government official told Reuters.

Electric vehicles have been excluded from the arrangement, effectively ruling out a lower-duty entry pathway for Tesla and sidestepping a key demand from its chief executive Elon Musk, who has repeatedly criticised India’s steep import levies, Reuters reported.