New Renault Duster debuts in India, pre-bookings start, delivery by April

Renault India on Monday launched the much-anticipated new-generation Duster sport utility vehicle (SUV) in the Indian market. The nameplate was discontinued in India in 2022.

Pre-booking for prospective buyers has begun at ₹21,000. The company will formally announce the prices by mid-March, and deliveries are expected to start by mid-April.

The Renault Duster is part of the brand’s Renault Rethink product strategy, in line with the automaker’s international Game Plan 2027. “Within our international Game Plan 2027, India is a key player beyond Europe. A few months ago, Renault Group became the full owner of the Chennai manufacturing plant,” said Fabrice Cambolive, chief growth officer and chief executive officer (CEO) of Renault Group.

The Duster will compete with models such as the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Toyota Hyryder, and Tata Sierra. It will also be introduced with a strong hybrid option. The SUV is built on the Renault Group Modular Platform and is expected to receive five-star safety ratings.

“For the first time in India, Duster is introducing a strong hybrid option. We also offer an in-built Google Assistant for seamless connectivity,” said Stephane Deblaise, CEO of Renault Group India. The product will be launched with a seven-year warranty. Deliveries of the turbo trims will begin in mid-April, while the hybrid variants will be delivered by Diwali.

Other highlights include an electric tailgate, a six-way powered driver’s seat, front ventilated seats, an advanced driver assistance system suite, and a 360-degree camera.

“Tonight, the iconic Renault Duster is back. It created and defined a segment. It is engineered on a new Renault modular platform, with two new turbo engines delivering very good power,” Deblaise added. The new model also offers a 700-litre boot space.

“Over the past two years, we have focused our presence in key regions like Latin America, Korea, Türkiye, Morocco, and India, proving that we can compete at the highest level internationally. Today, we are entering a new phase of acceleration in India,” Cambolive added. The Renault Rethink strategy kicked off in India last year with the launch of the new Triber and Kiger.

Originally launched in India in 2012, the Renault Duster redefined the SUV landscape and pioneered a segment that today accounts for nearly one-fourth of the passenger vehicle market.

Renault stopped production in India in early 2022. The Duster will be the first product launched in India under the brand’s international Game Plan 2027. The car is also a key pillar of the company’s India-centric transformation strategy, Renault Rethink.

The announcement marks a significant moment for Indian automobile enthusiasts, many of whom have long awaited the return of the SUV. With close to 1.8 million customers globally and more than 200,000 owners in India, the Duster enjoys a cult following and remains one of the most successful SUVs in Renault’s global portfolio.