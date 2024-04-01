Sensex (    %)
                             
Localisation still a concern for the booming EV industry in India

Localisation is vital as it can help reduce prices because it contribute to almost 50 per cent of the EV's price, are still imported from China and Korea

electric vehicle
Premium

Shine Jacob Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 6:11 PM IST
The recent tie-up between the conglomerate JSW Group and SAIC-owned MG Motor to manufacture electric vehicles has drawn attention, particularly for their focus on localisation. However, localisation remains a hurdle for the EV industry, as cells, which contribute to almost 50 per cent of the EV's price, are still imported from China and Korea. According to industry experts, the entry of players like JSW-MG Motor and aggressive EV roadmaps by companies like Reliance, Ola, and Hyundai may help India overcome this challenge, as deep localisation levels will gradually increase.

For consumers too, localisation is vital as it can help reduce prices.

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 6:11 PM IST

