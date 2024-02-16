Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Mahindra & Mahindra to use Volkswagen electric components, battery cells

The Indian company will be the first external partner to use the unified cell, a new cell technology that Volkswagen plans to use for 80% of its battery cells and promises will reduce costs by half

Volkswagen

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 11:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Volkswagen and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd have signed a supply agreement on the use of key electric components of the German carmaker's open platform for electric vehicles (EVs), Volkswagen said on Friday.

Mahindra plans to use certain platform components, as well as Volkswagen's unified battery cell, for its own electric platform, called INGLO, Volkswagen said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Indian company will be the first external partner to use the unified cell, a new cell technology that Volkswagen plans to use for 80% of its battery cells and promises will reduce costs by half.

Volkswagen said the agreement would run "over several years" and have a total volume of about 50 gigawatt hours of energy storage capacity over its lifetime.

The two companies were evaluating further opportunities for collaboration, the statement added.

Volkswagen has developed a modular, open vehicle platform for EVs, called MEB, which is used to build its cars and those of other group companies including Skoda and Audi. This also allows Volkswagen to be a supplier of electric technology and parts to other automakers.

The supply agreement was the first of its kind for Volkswagen - but the carmaker said last September it was in talks with other players about similar deals, including manufacturers of cars with combustion engines in Asia who were considering producing cars for the European market via a Volkswagen collaboration.

Also Read

Volkswagen Group's auto sales up 8% in India, reached 145,713 units in 2023

Volkswagen Group's India unit looking to introduce entry-level electric SUV

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India to commence exports to Vietnam from 2024

Volkswagen India extends service support to flood-hit customers in TN

Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus Sound Edition launched today, all details here

Tata group considering spinoff of battery business Agratas Energy Storage

Bike taxis get Centre's legal kick-start paving way for new riding option

Tractor industry sales likely to dip 5% due to agri activities slowdown

Commercial vehicle sales likely to enter into a downcycle in 2024-25

Passenger vehicle wholesales clock record 393,074 units in Jan, up by 14%

Topics : Mahindra Group Skoda Volkswagen Volkswagen CEO Volkswagen Volkswagen India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsSarfaraz KhanJeff BezosBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon