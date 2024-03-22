Maruti to recall 16,000 units of Baleno, WagonR over faulty fuel pump motor

Maruti Suzuki on Friday announced that it is recalling 11,851 units of Baleno and 4,190 units of WagonR manufactured between 30 July, 2019 and 1 November 2019. In a BSE filing, the company said that it suspected that there is a possible defect in a part of Fuel Pump Motor, which in a rare case may lead to engine stalling or engine starting issues.

The auto manufacturer said that the owners of the affected vehicles would be contacted soon.





Earlier, Maruti Suzuki reported a 15 per cent year-on-year increase in total wholesales at 1,97,471 units in February. "Affected vehicle owners will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki authorised dealer workshops for replacement of the part, free of cost, in due course of time", the company said.

The company had dispatched a total of 172,321 units in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said in a statement.

The total domestic passenger vehicle sales grew 9 per cent at 160,271 units as against 147,467 units in the month a year ago, it added.

