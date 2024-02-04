Tata Motors shifts into high gear with Jaguar Land Rover at the wheel

The Street’s optimism on India’s largest listed automotive maker by market capitalisation is not misplaced, given the robust wholesale performance in recent months and the strong 2023-24 (FY24) October-December (Q3) results.

Led by its UK-based subsidiary, JLR, Tata Motors’ Q3 results were a comprehensive beat across parameters and marked

the fifth consecutive quarter of improved performance.



Brokerages expect the company to maintain its strong performance in the coming quarters. Further, the operational performance and outlook could support the stock, which has more than doubled since the start of FY24.



Aided by a 25 per cent growth over the year-ago quarter and a