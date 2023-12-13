Sensex (0.05%)
69584.60 + 33.57
Nifty (0.10%)
20926.35 + 19.95
Nifty Smallcap (0.89%)
6813.75 + 59.85
Nifty Midcap (0.88%)
44947.30 + 391.55
Nifty Bank (-0.01%)
47092.25 -5.30
Heatmap

Tesla recalls over 2 mn vehicles for fixing autopilot monitoring system

The recall covers nearly all of the vehicles Tesla sold in the US since it activated Autopilot late in 2015

tesla

Photo: Bloomberg

AP Detroit
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 5:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tesla is recalling more than 2 million vehicles across its model lineup to fix a defective system that's supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention when they use Autopilot.
Documents posted Wednesday by US safety regulators say the company will send out a software update to fix the problems.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The recall comes after a two-year investigation by US auto safety regulators into a series of crashes that happened while the Autopilot partially automated driving system was in use. Some were deadly.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says its investigation found Autopilot's method of ensuring that drivers are paying attention can be inadequate and can lead to foreseeable misuse of the system.
The recall covers nearly all of the vehicles Tesla sold in the US since it activated Autopilot late in 2015.
The software update includes additional controls and alerts to further encourage the driver to adhere to their continuous driving responsibility, the documents said.
The software update was sent to certain affected vehicles on Tuesday, with the rest getting it at a later date, the documents said.
Auto safety advocates for years have been calling for stronger regulation of the driver monitoring system, which mainly detects whether a driver's hands are on the steering wheel.
Autopilot can steer, accelerate and brake automatically in its lane, but is a driver-assist system and cannot drive itself despite its name. Independent tests have found that the monitoring system is easy to fool, so much that drivers have been caught while driving drunk or even sitting in the back seat.
In its defect report filed with the safety agency, Tesla said Autopilot's controls may not be sufficient to prevent driver misuse.
A message was left early Wednesday seeking further comment from the Austin, Texas, company.

Also Read

What are the mistakes that can lead to defective ITR? How do I rectify it?

After Tesla eases monitoring of ones using autopilot, regulators seek reply

Hyundai, Kia recall 91,000 vehicles in US over damaged electrical component

Maruti Suzuki to recall 87,599 vehicles to fix manufacturing defect

China's arms exports facing decline due to defective quality: Analysts

Amid overall electric vehicle boom: E-bus market share falls to under 3%

Passenger vehicles cruise to a record, small car sales skid 21% in Nov

Passenger vehicle wholesales grow 4% in November on robust demand: Siam

The new @UTO Motto: Why makers of 2-wheelers, cars are embracing ecommerce

JSW Group, China's SAIC Motor begin negotiations on royalty fees

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tesla Tesla autopilot Car recall

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySecurity Breach in ParliamentGold Price Today2001 Parliament attackiQOO 12 Gen3 LaunchedMax Healthcare Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: OfficialHPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attackSecurity breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demandPiyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon