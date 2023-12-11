Sensex (0.15%)
The new @UTO Motto: Why makers of 2-wheelers, cars are embracing ecommerce

Dealerships remain the primary point of sale, but this is a fast-evolving scenario, catalysed by both Amazon as well as Flipkart introducing the auto category last year

cars online, auto ecommerce
Premium

cars online, auto ecommerce

Sohini DasShivani Shinde Mumbai
7 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 11:24 PM IST
A 22-year-old student from Maharashtra doing Google searches for electric scooters was surprised when the algorithm led him to Amazon.in, the Indian online marketplace owned by the United States-based online retail giant. As he clicked on the link, the student realised he could not only preview an electric two-wheeler but also see what others felt about it.
 
He could read reviews from buyers (80 per cent positive ratings from more than 100 customers), recent sales (100 units in the preceding month) and learn that the bike could go 120 km on a single charge if driven at 45 km an hour – something that bolstered his confidence in the product because it was drawn from real-life experiences.
 
Most importantly, he

ecommerce Auto sector Car sales

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 11:10 PM IST

