Two wheeler volume growth to drive revenue and profits for auto sector

Commodity prices went up in Q1; impact likely in Q2

Analysts predict auto original equipment makers (OEMs) to post 10 per cent volume growth during the quarter, led primarily by two-wheelers. Representative Picture

Sohini Das Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2024 | 10:26 AM IST
In the first quarter of the financial year, retail growth lagged behind wholesales, and analysts predict auto original equipment makers (OEMs) to post 10 per cent volume growth during the quarter, led primarily by two-wheelers.

For revenue growth, 9-10 per cent growth is estimated, with 14-17 per cent growth in Ebitda and profit after tax growth in the range of 18 per cent during Q1FY25.

Motilal Oswal analysts noted that automobile OEMs overall are expected to post 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth – two-wheelers growing by 11 per cent, followed by passenger vehicles (PV) at 6 per cent,

