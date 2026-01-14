US automakers hesitate on Indian components amid tariffs, says ACMA

The association said exports from India to the US remained flat year-on-year at around $3.64 billion in the first half of 2025-26, adding that the impact of US tariffs is expected to become evident from the second half of the current financial year.

The US — which is India’s auto component industry’s largest export market — imposed a 25 per cent tariff on India last year.

During a press conference, Sriram Viji, president designate of ACMA, said that higher tariffs imposed by the US on several countries, including India, have created uncertainty among buyers.

“From the anecdotal evidence from what we have seen, the tariffs imposed by the US on much of the world and India have led to a lot of hesitation from companies in the US and the NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement) region to source components for their new projects from companies in India,” he added.

Viji, who is also managing director of Brakes India, noted that while existing component trade with the US may continue in the near term, the bigger concern lies in future orders.

“While the immediate auto component trade may not take a hit, you will see hesitation in people awarding business that is a year, or two years, or three years down the line. This is a big cause of concern for many people in the industry,” he noted.

He added that India faces a disadvantage as some countries have secured more favourable tariff terms under US trade rules. “Some countries have negotiated new beneficial tariff rates under Section 232. India does have a disadvantage in that context, competing with some other countries out there,” he said. Section 232 is a clause in US trade law that permits the imposition of tariffs or trade restrictions on imports on national security grounds.

According to Viji, even small differences in import duties can materially affect sourcing decisions. “Even a 10 per cent tariff rate difference between countries will make a significant shift in trade because margins are relatively thin and absorbing those kinds of price differences is very hard for Indian companies. Unless we see either some resolution on this front, or at least stability or clarity on where things are going, I think there would be some challenges going forward with respect to trade, especially with the US,” he said.

During the press conference, Vikrampati Singhania, managing director of JK Fenner (India) and president of ACMA, said that uncertainty with the US over tariff issues has already begun to affect fresh orders, even though existing supply chains remain intact for now.

“New contracts, which are due, are in a little bit of limbo, whereas the existing supply chain for ongoing projects is continuing right now for a little bit more time. A supplier has to go through a stringent qualification process before starting to supply components to an automaker. This is why it is not easy to immediately switch suppliers,” he noted.

Singhania added that currency movements have provided some limited relief. “To some extent, the rupee depreciation against the dollar has helped cushion the impact of US tariffs a little bit,” he said.

Indian auto component industry’s overall exports in the first half of FY26 stood at $12.2 billion, recording a growth of 9.3 per cent year-on-year, as per ACMA. After the US, Germany, Thailand, Brazil and the UAE are the top export markets for the industry.

The industry’s imports, meanwhile, grew at a faster pace than exports. In the first half of FY26, imports stood at $12.3 billion, recording a 12.5 per cent year-on-year growth. China, Japan, Germany, South Korea and the US are the top five import markets for the Indian auto parts industry.