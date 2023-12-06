Sensex (0.52%)
Volkswagen India offers priority check for Michaung flood-damaged vehicles

The company said necessary guidelines have been issued across dealerships ensuring adequate manpower and availability of spare parts to take up repairs

Volkswagen

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 4:58 PM IST
German automaker Volkswagen India is offering priority comprehensive checks to flood-affected customers in Chennai following the havoc caused by cyclone Michaung over the past two days.
The company said necessary guidelines have been issued across dealerships ensuring adequate manpower and availability of spare parts to take up repairs.
Volkswagen India said it would also ensure timely repair of flood-related damage found in the priority comprehensive service check of their vehicles, a company release here said on Wednesday.
With a 'Customer-First' philosophy, Volkswagen India has prioritised support to those customers who are stranded with complimentary Roadside Assistance, the company added.
"Necessary standardised repair guidelines have been issued across dealerships and the company will ensure adequate manpower and availability of spare parts across dealerships to ensure quick service experience," the release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 4:58 PM IST

