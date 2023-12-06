Hyundai Creta facelift global debut in Jan, gets new 1.5 L turbo petrol

The much-awaited facelift of Hyundai's best-seller SUV Creta will make its global debut on January 16, 2024, Autocar India (ACI) reported. The facelift is likely to be launched in the market in early 2024. The India-bound version of the facelift will have a distinct exterior design, alongside segment-leading tech to compete with the rivals in the segment.

Hyundai Creta facelift: What will be updated?

The ACI report cited spy shots and said that the updated Creta for India will get a completely different styling for the rear as compared to the front. The upcoming design update will put the Creta's design more in line with the newer Hyundai cars like the Exter, the new Senta Fe, and the Palisade, the ACI report said.





ALSO READ: MG Motor India to hike prices from January owing to rising overall costs The Creta selling in the market at this point has been around since 2020. The same design has been on sale in a few markets abroad as well. While Hyundai gave a design update to the Creta selling in other markets like West Asia and some Asean countries, they never made it to the Creta sold in India.

The side design of the Creta will not have any major changes except for minor changes in the alloy wheel designs. There is a possibility that the updated Creta will be sold with larger, 18-inch wheels on some variants.

Hyundai Creta facelift: Adas features

The updated Creta will also feature an Adas bundle and a 360-degree camera, like its peer, Seltos. The interiors of the new Creta will most likely be the same. However, the car is expected to come with some new shades for the upholstery. Hyundai is likely to continue with the 10.25-inch infotainment screen offered in the on-sale version of the Creta.

Hyundai Creta facelift: Engine and gearbox