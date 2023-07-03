Volkswagen has launched another variation of the Virtus. The midsize variant is accessible in the 'GT DSG' trim worth Rs 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The Virtus GT DSG gets 'GT' branding on the grille, fenders and rear, alongside sport touches like red-painted front brake callipers, a dark back spoiler, GT-themed upholstery and red ambient lighting.The GT DSG variation is furnished with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with remote Apple CarPlay and Android Auto network, an 8-speaker sound system alongside a wireless mobile charger. It likewise moves over 40 active and passive safety highlights. The Virtus GT DSG is accessible with a 1.5-litre turbo petroleum engine that produces 148 BHP @ 5,000-6,000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1,600-3,500 rpm. Apart from it, a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic is mated to the engine. The Virtus GT DSG will be accessible in seven exterior colour tones i.e. Wild Cherry Red, Curcuma Yellow, Carbon Steel Grey, Rising Blue, Candy White, Lava Blue and Reflex Silver.Volkswagen Virtus GT DSG: SafetyTaking everything into account, the car gets 40+ active and passive security highlights. Additionally, it has a 5-star GNCAP rating for adult and child occupant protection. The 4EVER Care package that is available with the Virtus includes three labour-free services, a 4-year warranty that can be extended to a maximum of 7 years, a 4-year period of roadside assistance (RSA) that can be extended to a maximum of 10 years, and more.Volkswagen Virtus GT DSG: Indian MarketThe Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and Skoda Slavia, which belong to the same class as Virtus, are in competition with this new model. The Performance Line starts at Rs 18.57 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The GT DSG, a new model, is now available in the market for Rs 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model will be available to interested customers at the 164 Volkswagen sales touchpoints located all over the country.Speaking on the launch of the new Virtus GT DSG, Mr Ashish Gupta, Brand Chief, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, "In one year, the Volkswagen Virtus has caught the hearts and minds of Indian customers making it the most-adored sedan in India. The Performance Line (GT) variant of the carline has revived the premium midsize sedan market, allowing us to launch the Virtus GT Plus Manual and now Virtus GT DSG. The GT badge has maintained its reputation as truly irresistible. We are confident that Volkswagen will welcome many more customers to the Virtus community and provide them with world-class services".