Volkswagen unveils Taigun with two variants, two limited editions

On the top-of-the-line Virtus GT Plus, which is powered by the 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine, the manufacturer introduced the manual transmission. The GT Plus MT and GT DSG are the two Volkswagen Taigun models. The Lava Blue colour is the new one on the Virtus and Taigun on every variation.

At a press event in India, Volkswagen India unveiled the GT Limited Collection and new Taigun and Virtus models. Beginning in June 2023, all new variants and the "GT Limited Collection" will be introduced to the market.