Home / Industry / Auto / Yamaha Motor announces price cut to pass on GST rate reduction benefit

Under the revised prices, the R15 model will cost Rs 1,94,439, down from Rs 2,12,020 currently

Yamaha

On the other hand, price of RayZR model will be reduced by ₹7,759 to ₹86,001 from ₹93,760 at present. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two-wheeler maker India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd on Tuesday announced a price cut of up to ₹17,581 across models to pass on benefits of GST rate reduction.

The company will extend the complete benefit of the recent GST revision on two-wheelers to its customers, effective September 22, 2025, when the revised rates come into effect, India Yamaha Motor (IYM) said in a statement.

Under the revised prices, the R15 model will cost ₹1,94,439, down from ₹2,12,020 currently.

On the other hand, price of RayZR model will be reduced by ₹7,759 to ₹86,001 from ₹93,760 at present.

Welcoming the reduction in GST rates, Yamaha Motor India Group Chairman Itaru Otani said, "We would like to thank the Government of India for the timely reduction in GST on two-wheelers. This step will provide a strong boost to the two-wheeler demand during the festive season."  By making two-wheelers more affordable, he said it will not only benefit customers directly but also stimulate overall consumption and create positive momentum for the industry.

 

"At Yamaha, we are pleased to pass on the full benefit of this reduction to our customers across India," Otani added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : GST News Yamaha

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

