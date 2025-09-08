Automakers asked to display GST price posters at all dealerships

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has asked automobile companies — carmakers as well as two-wheeler manufacturers — to display posters showing a comparison of old and new prices, post the recent goods and services tax (GST) rationalisation, at all dealerships across the country.

Routing the instructions through the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), the ministry also stated that the posters should carry the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Government officials and industry executives confirmed this development to Business Standard.

Executives at automobile firms are now getting posters designed and sending them to the ministry for approval before