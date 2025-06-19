AAIB to decide black box decoding location after safety assessment: Moca

Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Thursday held a high-level meeting with Indian airlines and airport operators to review safety protocols, operational continuity, and passenger facilitation, while the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will decide the location for decoding the black boxes from the crashed Air India aircraft after assessing all technical, safety, and security considerations.

The ministry emphasised that it remains committed to transparency throughout the investigation and warned against media speculation, especially reports suggesting that the black boxes are being sent abroad.

The meetings with airlines and airport operators came a