Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 08:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'Right engine was overhauled, left inspected': Air India CEO on plane crash

'Right engine was overhauled, left inspected': Air India CEO on plane crash

A London-bound Air India plane crashed outside the Ahmedabad airport moments after take-off on 12 June, resulting in the deaths of 241 passengers and crew, as well as 34 people on the ground

Campbell Wilson

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) Campbell Wilson on Thursday said that the aircraft involved in the tragic Flight AI171 crash was well maintained, with its right engine overhauled and left engine inspected.
 
"The plane was well maintained, with its last major check in June 2023 and the next scheduled for December 2025. Its right engine was overhauled in March 2025, and the left engine was inspected in April 2025. Both the aircraft and engines were regularly monitored, showing no issues before the flight," Wilson wrote in an email to the airline's customers.
 
The same point was highlighted by Tata Sons and Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran during an interview with Times Now on Wednesday.
 
 
"As for the engines, the right engine was a new engine put in March 2025. The left engine was last serviced in 2023 and due for its next maintenance check in December 2025. Both engine histories are clean," Chandrasekaran said yesterday.
 
A London-bound Air India plane crashed outside the Ahmedabad airport moments after take-off on 12 June, resulting in the deaths of 241 passengers and crew, as well as 34 people on the ground. The aircraft involved was a Boeing 787 Dreamliner. 

Also Read

Campbell Wilson

Air India CEO apologises to flyers, outlines crash response and cuts

Air India, plane crash

AI171 black box not being sent to US for forensic probe, clarifies Centre

Air India

Air India cancels three int'l flights over maintenance, technical issues

N Chandrasekaran

Tata to create a new trust to help Air India crash victims: Chandrasekaran

Air India

Air India cuts 15% international wide-body flights after Ahmedabad crash

 
Wilson also pointed out that the pilots flying the aircraft were highly experienced.
 
"The flight was led by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a highly experienced pilot and trainer with over 10,000 hours flying widebody aircraft. First Officer Clive Kunder had over 3,400 hours of flying experience," he said.
 
He added that the airline is following a directive from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to carry out thorough safety inspections on its Boeing 787 fleet. So far, 26 of the 33 aircraft have been cleared after inspections, with the remaining undergoing maintenance checks, Wilson said.
 
“To ensure safety, we have elected to continue enhanced pre-flight checks on our Boeing 787 fleet and, as an added measure, on our Boeing 777 aircraft for the time being,” he added. 

International flights to be reduced

 
Due to the time required for these checks, Air India will reduce its international widebody flights by about 15 per cent from 20 June through to mid-July, the company announced on Wednesday.
 
"This will also allow us to have more backup aircraft ready to handle any unexpected issues. We understand that this temporary reduction to our schedule may affect your travel plans, and we’re deeply sorry for any inconvenience. If your flight is impacted, we will contact you to offer rebooking on another flight at no extra cost, or a full refund. We will share the updated international schedule within the next few days," the airline's statement said. 
 

The ongoing probe

 
Investigators are currently examining several possible causes of the crash, including whether the aircraft’s wing flaps were fully extended and the reason for the deployment of the landing gear. Other lines of inquiry include the possibility of fuel contamination or whether a failure in the electronic systems led to the engines shutting down.
 
A report by The Wall Street Journal, citing investigators, also claims that the aircraft’s emergency power unit, known as a ram air turbine, may have been deployed during the flight. This system—a small propeller that extends from the underside of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner’s fuselage—is designed to provide backup electrical and hydraulic power in flight. According to the aircraft manual, it can be triggered automatically if both engines fail, if all three hydraulic systems lose pressure, or if cockpit instruments or electric motor pumps lose power.
 
The turbine's operations during the crash raise questions about whether the plane’s engines functioned properly during takeoff.
 

More From This Section

Thug Life box office collection day 7

LIVE news updates: Karnataka promises security for theatres if Kamal Haasan's Thug Life releases

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi's new official address: Bungalow No 5, Sunehri Bagh Road

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi allows IAs, RAs to use MFs, overnight funds to meet deposit norms

Non featured artists, musicians, music industry, hindi music industry, bollywood

Why India's music industry continues to fail its non-featured artists

jodhpur history sheeter

Jodhpur criminal dressed as woman to evade cops, caught after 4 months

Topics : Air India ahmedabad plane crash Tata chairman N Chandrasekaran plane crash BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon