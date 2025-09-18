Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Boeing fostering culture where staff feel 'comfortable speaking up': Gupte

Boeing fostering culture where staff feel 'comfortable speaking up': Gupte

Boeing India President Salil Gupte says employees must feel comfortable speaking up on issues as Indian suppliers move from build-to-print to build-to-specification

Salil Gupte, India and South Asia President, Boeing (Photo: forceindia.net)
premium

Salil Gupte, India and South Asia President, Boeing (Photo: forceindia.net)

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US aerospace company Boeing is building a culture where employees are “comfortable speaking up” when they see issues, so that these can be resolved before they escalate, its India and South Asia President Salil Gupte said on Thursday.
 
Boeing has faced multiple challenges in recent years, including quality control lapses, safety incidents, regulatory scrutiny, labour disruptions and supply-chain problems, all of which have slowed aircraft production. For Indian carriers such as Air India and Akasa Air, this has meant delays and uncertainty in delivery schedules, complicating fleet expansion and network growth plans at a time when demand for air travel
Topics : Akasa Air Boeing India projection aviation safety aircrafts Air India
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon