Boeing fostering culture where staff feel 'comfortable speaking up': Gupte

US aerospace company Boeing is building a culture where employees are “comfortable speaking up” when they see issues, so that these can be resolved before they escalate, its India and South Asia President Salil Gupte said on Thursday.

Boeing has faced multiple challenges in recent years, including quality control lapses, safety incidents, regulatory scrutiny, labour disruptions and supply-chain problems, all of which have slowed aircraft production. For Indian carriers such as Air India and Akasa Air, this has meant delays and uncertainty in delivery schedules, complicating fleet expansion and network growth plans at a time when demand for air travel