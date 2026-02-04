Datanomics: Boeing and a spate of mishaps amid mounting safety scares

An Air India Boeing 787-8 was grounded in Bengaluru on February 2. There were initial reports of a fuel-switch cutoff in the plane. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation and Air India, however, later said that they didn’t find any issues during checks. As of March 2025, India operated 181 Boeing aircraft, of which 35 belonged to the 787 family. Between 2019 and 2024, 906 flight accidents occurred globally, of which Boeing flights were involved in 26 per cent cases. In India, seven Boeing accidents took place during this period.