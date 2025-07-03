Datanomics: Crash aftermath shows no clear trend in passengers' worries

Flight cancellations surged in the days following the Air India crash on June 12, when more than 250 lives were lost. Around 83 flights were cancelled later in June due to technical glitches, geopolitical tensions, bomb threats, and other causes, according to media reports.

Between June 1 and June 29, the passenger load factor across most flights remained 80-95 per cent. The load factor is the percentage of available seats occupied by paying passengers on an aircraft.

Passenger load factor dips mildly

Air India’s passenger load factor of 88.6 per cent a day before the crash rose to over 90