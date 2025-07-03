Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 10:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Datanomics: Crash aftermath shows no clear trend in passengers' worries

Datanomics: Crash aftermath shows no clear trend in passengers' worries

Air India had the passenger load factor of 88.6 per cent on a day before the crash which rose a bit over 90 a day after the accident

Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon
premium

There were sharp fluctuations in the number of international flights after the crash. It fell below 1,200 for three days after June 16, recovered for a couple of days, and again fell before rising.

Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 10:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Flight cancellations surged in the days following the Air India crash on June 12, when more than 250 lives were lost. Around 83 flights were cancelled later in June due to technical glitches, geopolitical tensions, bomb threats, and other causes, according to media reports. 
 
Between June 1 and June 29, the passenger load factor across most flights remained 80-95 per cent. The load factor is the percentage of available seats occupied by paying passengers on an aircraft. 
 
Passenger load factor dips mildly
 
Air India’s passenger load factor of 88.6 per cent a day before the crash rose to over 90
Topics : Air India ahmedabad plane crash Aviation Indian aviation
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon