FlyDubai orders 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in deal estimated at $13 billion

Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 04:22 PM IST
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

FlyDubai said Wednesday it ordered 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in a deal worth $13 billion.

FlyDubai said it had options with Boeing to purchase another 75 of the aircraft.

Boeing had no immediate comment.

FlyDubai flies a fleet of Boeing 737s but made a major Airbus A321neo purchase of 150 aircraft earlier this week for $24 billion at the Dubai Air Show.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

