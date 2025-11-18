Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India to resume non-stop flights to Shanghai from February 2026

Air India to resume non-stop flights to Shanghai from February 2026

Shanghai is the 48th international destination to be served by Air India group, which continues to carry more passengers internationally than any other airline in India

Air India

Air India will operate four times a week between Delhi and Shanghai using its twin-aisle Boeing 787-8 aircraft, featuring 18 flat beds in Business Class and 238 spacious seats in Economy Class (Photo: Reuters)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India announced the resumption of its non-stop flights between Delhi and Shanghai (PVG), effective from February 1, 2026, marking Air India's return to mainland China after nearly six years, an official statement by the airline stated.

Subject to the requisite regulatory approvals, Air India also intends to introduce non-stop flights between Mumbai and Shanghai in 2026, as per the statement.

Shanghai is the 48th international destination to be served by Air India group, which continues to carry more passengers internationally than any other airline in India.

Air India will operate four times a week between Delhi and Shanghai using its twin-aisle Boeing 787-8 aircraft, featuring 18 flat beds in Business Class and 238 spacious seats in Economy Class, as per the statement.

 

The reinstatement of Air India's services to Shanghai follows recent India-China diplomatic agreements that restored the air links paused in early 2020. Air India first launched non-stop services to mainland China in October 2000.

Also Read

air india plane

Air India to restart China flights in 2026 after nearly six-year halt

air india plane

Air India's losses 'dragged' down net profit in H1: Singapore Airlinespremium

air india plane crash

Pilot not being blamed in AAIB's report for AI plane crash: Centre to SC

Supreme Court, SC

Pilot-in-command not to be blamed for Air India crash, observes SC

Supreme Court, SC

'No one can blame him': SC tells father of pilot in Air India crash

Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Air India, said, "The resumption of our Delhi-Shanghai services is more than a route launch. It is a bridge between two great, ancient civilisations and modern economic powerhouses. At Air India, we are happy to reconnect one of the world's most vital air corridors, enabling travellers to pursue opportunities in business, trade, healthcare, education and culture with the comfort and warm Indian hospitality that define Air India," as quoted by the statement.

The restored air link is expected to further boost exchanges in pharmaceuticals, technology, education, and several other spheres.

Bookings for Air India's flights between Delhi and Shanghai are being progressively opened on all channels, including Air India's website, mobile app, airport ticketing offices, contact centres, and through travel agents worldwide, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Navi Mumbai airport, Navi Mumbai international airport

Navi Mumbai airport to start commercial operations from December 25

flight

Flight bound for Jaffna carrying 44 passengers cancelled due to bad weather

Flight, plane, Airplane

India, China drive Asia-Pacific need for nearly 20,000 new planes: Airbus

flights, planes

IndiGo, Akasa Air to begin flights from Navi Mumbai airport on Dec 25

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Airlines need to be properly rewarded, says IATA chief amid supply woes

Topics : Air India China Shanghai Aviation sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share Price LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayProtein SnacksRed Fort BlastLadki Bahin YojanaDPDP Rules Compliance TimelinePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon