GMR, Tamasuk-Bengaluru consortium in race for Saudi's Taif Airport project

The project will be taken up under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model under a Build-Transfer-Operate (BTO) contract for a period of 30 years

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Dec 28 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

GMR Group has passed the qualifying round to submit a bid for the USD 800 million new Taif International Airport project in Saudi Arabia, according to the National Center for Privatisation & PPP of the Arabian country.

Besides GMR, Bengaluru International Airport Ltd Tamasuk consortium, Turkey's TAV Airports Mada International Holding consortium, Irish company Daa International-led consortium, and Kalyon Insaat consortium, were qualified for the project bidding.

The project will be taken up under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model under a Build-Transfer-Operate (BTO) contract for a period of 30 years including the construction period.

The new Taif International Airport will include a well-equipped commercial passenger terminal building aligned with the airport's projected capacity and demand, along with facility buildings, utility networks, car parks, and access roads that enable the standard operation of the airport.

 

The project includes additional expansions to meet future subsystem requirements, the NCP said.

The new Taif International Airport is expected to meet the projected increase in demand by 2055. It is also expected to meet the needs of Umrah pilgrims as a viable alternative within the region's multi-airport system.

First Published: Dec 28 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

