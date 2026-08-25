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Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Govt mulls random drug tests for all commercial pilots round the year

Govt mulls random drug tests for all commercial pilots round the year

The civil aviation ministry is looking at the possibility of carrying out psychoactive substance tests for all commercial pilots round the year on a random basis.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 11:27 PM IST

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The civil aviation ministry is looking at the possibility of carrying out psychoactive substance tests for all commercial pilots round the year on a random basis.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Tuesday said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is holding discussions with stakeholders on further strengthening the drug-testing standards of pilots.

"Right now, the rules say 10 per cent (drug tests) across the overall pilot network, but just like I said, DGCA is engaging (with stakeholders)... One of the opinions from our side is that everyone has to go through it (drug tests) the (whole) year at a random time.

 

"So, we have to see how all the stakeholders are going to respond to this," the minister said.

The issue of possible substance use by pilots has come to the spotlight after an Air India captain of Phuket-Delhi flight involved in a sudden altitude loss incident was tested positive for marijuana.

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Currently, drug tests for pilots are done on a random basis.

Naidu on Tuesday said that the regulator DGCA is currently consulting stakeholders to review existing rules and establish a stricter policy for the future.

"There are multiple ways of approaching this dope test (thing)," the minister said.

He was responding to queries related to psychoactive substance testing for pilots on the sidelines of an event in the national capital.

Meanwhile, Air India and Air India Express have also started mandatory psychoactive substance testing of all their pilots.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : drug testing Aviation News Industry News

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First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 11:27 PM IST