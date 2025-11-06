Govt to soon launch sustainable aviation fuel policy: Aviation Minister

The Indian government will soon unveil a policy on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) to help India transition towards greener flying, with final consultations and a study by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) now nearing completion, said Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on Thursday.

“What we need right now is a strong and robust policy. I can happily say that the ministry is working on the SAF policy, and we would be engaging with the necessary stakeholders... We would very soon be launching the SAF policy so that the global industry knows what