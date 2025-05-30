Friday, May 30, 2025 | 04:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
1,700 aviation leaders to attend IATA AGM in Delhi after 42 years

PM Modi will deliver keynote at IATA summit hosted by IndiGo in Delhi, with key discussions on industry growth, sustainability, innovation and India's aviation strategy

The Indian aviation industry directly employs 369,700 people and contributes $5.6 billion to the country’s GDP. Including indirect, induced, and tourism-related impacts, aviation supports 7.7 million jobs and adds $53.6 billion to the country's GDP, which is equivalent to 1.5 per cent of the national total. (Representative Picture)

Deepak Patel Delhi
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

After a gap of over 40 years, New Delhi is set to take centre stage as it hosts the 81st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) from Sunday to Tuesday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to headline the event with a keynote address.
 
The chiefs and various other top executives of almost all global airlines, aircraft manufacturers, and other aviation sector stakeholders gather once a year at IATA’s AGM to discuss issues pertaining to the global aviation sector. It is considered the most significant event in the aviation industry’s calendar.
 
IATA has more than 350 member airlines, which account for over 80 per cent of global aviation traffic. Around 1,700 participants, including airline CEOs, government officials and media representatives, are expected to attend the event in Delhi between Sunday and Tuesday, IATA stated. 
   
IndiGo, India’s largest airline, is the host carrier for the meeting, which was last held in India in 1983. “We are excited to bring the IATA AGM to India after a 42-year gap,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

“India’s place in global aviation has changed dramatically, particularly over the last decade. The country has seen record aircraft orders, impressive growth, and world-class infrastructure developments,” he added.
 
The Indian aviation industry directly employs 369,700 people and contributes $5.6 billion to the country’s GDP. Including indirect, induced, and tourism-related impacts, aviation supports 7.7 million jobs and adds $53.6 billion to the country's GDP, which is equivalent to 1.5 per cent of the national total.
 
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers, who also chairs the IATA Board of Governors, said: “India’s aviation market is rapidly thriving while significantly contributing to the country’s socio-economic growth and IndiGo is at the forefront of this upward trajectory.”
 
The AGM will feature a CEO panel moderated by CNN’s Richard Quest, with speakers including Elbers, Joanna Geraghty (JetBlue), Adrian Neuhauser (Abra Group), and Richard Smith (FedEx). Key agenda items include the financial outlook for the airline industry, India’s aviation-led development strategy, sustainable aviation fuel, and innovations in aviation payments.
 
“The AGM is always a moment for the industry to reflect and regroup in the face of enormous economic, geopolitical and technological forces ahead,” Walsh added.
 
To meet the growing demand in the country’s air travel market, Indian carriers have placed several large aircraft orders since 2023. In February 2023, the Tata-run Air India Group placed an order for 470 planes: 250 with Airbus and 220 with American planemaker Boeing. In June 2023, IndiGo made the world’s largest aircraft order by signing a deal for 500 A320neo family planes from Airbus.
 
In January 2024, the new airline Akasa Air placed an order for 150 B737 MAX aircraft with Boeing. IndiGo last month placed an order with European planemaker Airbus for 30 A350-900 widebody aircraft at a deal size estimated to be between $4–5 billion. The Air India Group, in December last year, stated it had placed another order for 100 planes — 90 narrowbody A320 family aircraft and 10 widebody A350 aircraft — with Airbus.

Topics : Narendra Modi Aviation industry Civil Aviation

First Published: May 30 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

