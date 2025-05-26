Monday, May 26, 2025 | 07:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Rakesh Gangwal likely to sell 3.4% stake in IndiGo for ₹6,800 crore

Rakesh Gangwal likely to sell 3.4% stake in IndiGo for ₹6,800 crore

IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal to sell 3.4% stake via block deals as part of his long-term exit plan; total promoter stake now down to 13.53%

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

Co-founder Rakesh Gangwal is likely to divest about a 3.4 per cent stake in InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) for approximately ₹6,800 crore via block deals. This is part of his long-term plan to gradually reduce his holding in India’s largest airline, which he co-founded with Rahul Bhatia in August 2006.
 
Sources said the floor price for the transaction has been set at ₹5,175 per share, nearly 4.6 per cent below the last closing price of ₹5,424. Currently, Gangwal and his related entities hold a 13.53 per cent stake in IndiGo.
 
Over the past few years, Gangwal and his family entities have steadily reduced their shareholding in the airline through several block deals. 
 
 
In August last year, Gangwal and his family trust sold a 5.83 per cent stake for about ₹10,500 crore. Earlier that March, he offloaded another 6 per cent for ₹6,786 crore. In 2023, his wife Shobha Gangwal sold a 3 per cent stake in August for ₹2,802 crore, and in February, the family sold a 4 per cent stake for ₹2,900 crore. A 2.8 per cent stake was also sold in September 2022 for around ₹2,000 crore.

Gangwal resigned from IndiGo’s board on 18 February 2022, announcing his intention to exit his holding gradually over five years.
 
His decision followed a prolonged dispute with co-promoter Rahul Bhatia that lasted over two years until December 2021. The feud became public in July 2019 when Gangwal wrote to SEBI alleging corporate governance lapses—claims denied by the Bhatia group. Both sides took the matter to the London Court of International Arbitration, which issued a ruling in September 2021.
 
Subsequently, IndiGo held an extraordinary general meeting on 30 December 2021, where shareholders approved the removal of a clause in the Articles of Association granting promoters the right of first refusal on share sales. This paved the way for Gangwal to begin divesting his stake.
 

Topics : IndiGo Airlines InterGlobe stock Aviation industry Stake sale

First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

