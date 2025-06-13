Airspace squeeze deepens for Indian airlines amid West Asia crisis

International operations of Indian airlines were thrown into disarray on Friday after Iran, Iraq, Jordan and Israel closed their airspace, dealing a severe blow to carriers already grappling with Pakistan’s ongoing airspace ban following India’s Operation Sindoor last month.

The twin restrictions have narrowed westbound corridors drastically, forcing significant detours, delays, cancellations and flight recalls—particularly affecting routes to Europe and North America.

The Iranian closure came in response to Israel’s large-scale military offensive—Operation Rising Lion—targeting nuclear and defence installations across Iran. Iran quickly sealed its airspace, citing security concerns. Iraq, Jordan and Israel followed suit, escalating the disruption.

For Indian