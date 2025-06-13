Friday, June 13, 2025 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Airspace squeeze deepens for Indian airlines amid West Asia crisis

Airspace squeeze deepens for Indian airlines amid West Asia crisis

Air India reroutes or recalls 16 international flights and IndiGo warns of delays and cancellations as multiple countries close airspace due to West Asia conflict

cargo ship, flight, US flight, plane, airplane
premium

US airplane | Image: Bloomberg

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

International operations of Indian airlines were thrown into disarray on Friday after Iran, Iraq, Jordan and Israel closed their airspace, dealing a severe blow to carriers already grappling with Pakistan’s ongoing airspace ban following India’s Operation Sindoor last month.
 
The twin restrictions have narrowed westbound corridors drastically, forcing significant detours, delays, cancellations and flight recalls—particularly affecting routes to Europe and North America.
 
The Iranian closure came in response to Israel’s large-scale military offensive—Operation Rising Lion—targeting nuclear and defence installations across Iran. Iran quickly sealed its airspace, citing security concerns. Iraq, Jordan and Israel followed suit, escalating the disruption.
 
For Indian
Topics : Air India IndiGo Airspace Indian airlines
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon