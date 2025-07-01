Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 10:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
From cancer detection to treatment, how AI is transforming health care

From cancer detection to treatment, how AI is transforming health care

Artificial intelligence is changing the DNA of health care with the promise of a 'healthier human'. The second of a three-part series

While geeks want to sell the idea of AI health care, doctors are cautious in going overboard with tech tools

Shelley Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

In early 2024, Marly Garnreiter, a 27-year-old French woman, began experiencing persistent night sweats and itchy skin. Her doctors dismissed it as stress. Her blood report came back normal. Out of curiosity, she asked ChatGPT about it. The artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot suggested she might have blood cancer. Nearly a year later, in April 2025, doctors confirmed she had Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer that affects the lymphatic system.
 
Stories like Garnreiter’s are making headlines repeatedly: AI catching what humans miss. 
 
While anecdotal, they point to a shift underway in health care — one where AI doesn’t replace doctors but sharpens
