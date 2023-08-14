Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

'Bad bank' sees loan transfers dwindle on valuation, liability woes: Report

NARCL, which started in July 2021 to buy 2 trillion rupees in bad loans, has bought 213.5 billion rupees of such loans as of July 17, according to a government statement to parliament

Bank, Banks, foreign banks

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 4:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's so-called 'bad bank' set up to buy legacy stressed loans from the country's lenders has seen such purchases grind to a standstill recently due to disputes over pricing and future liabilities, bankers and industry sources said.

Stressed assets worth over 500 billion rupees ($6.03 billion) have been stalled from being transferred to the National Asset Reconstruction Co Ltd (NARCL) currently, two bankers and an industry source said.
 
NARCL, which started in July 2021 to buy 2 trillion rupees in bad loans, has bought 213.5 billion rupees of such loans as of July 17, according to a government statement to parliament.
 
But, "so far in this fiscal year, no account has been transferred to NARCL," said one of the bankers.
 
"There are issues related to pricing, valuation of accounts, which, along with the delay in obtaining security receipts from the government, is prolonging the entire transfer process," said another banker at a state-run lender's stressed assets unit.
 
While four stressed accounts, including three by IDBI Bank , have been transferred to NARCL so far, 12-13 accounts are stuck, "with no resolution in sight," this banker said.
 

Also Read

PSBs stepping up recovery of bad loans to meet FinMin's 40% target: Report

Bad loan firms call for rule change to open up sector to new players

L&T Finance to sell bad loans worth Rs 3,022 crore to AMCs: Report

Federal Bank Q1 profit up 29% at Rs 854 cr on back of decline in bad loans

Private banks more aggressive in writing off bad loans than public banks

Riding on high NII and other income, SFBs witness 59% profit growth

Bank of Maharashtra tops PSU lenders chart in loan, deposit growth in Q1

RBI deputy Guv asks banks to double down on recovery efforts, limit losses

Exim Bank launches Finserve at GIFT City to offer trade finance products

PSBs have to be very fast with public dealing: Parliamentary committee

The sources requested anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to the media. NARCL did not reply to a Reuters email seeking comment.
 
Bankers said another reason for the stalemate is due to differences over the wording in the loan purchase agreements, especially for fraud accounts.
 
"NARCL does not want legal liabilities or government investigations after the sale of fraud accounts and wants banks to sign a clause pertaining to that," another banker said.
 
"Banks are reluctant to sign such a clause, resulting in more delays."
 
Alongside stalled purchases, there have been no recoveries of loans and bankers say they have low expectations going forward.
 
Bank of India has not made any recovery from NARCL accounts, it said late last month.
 
One banker, however, said that it is too early to judge the success of the asset reconstruction company's recoveries.
"NARCL being in the market has pushed private asset reconstruction companies to offer a better price," this banker said.
Topics : Parliament Banks Bank loans Bad loans

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesIRE vs IND T20s Full ScheduleStock to Watch TodayTop Headlines TodayGold-Silver PriceGadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3Bigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleAdani Group SharesUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Union Bank of India begins probe into RCom loan, seeks firm's responseAdani probe comes to end as Sebi tightens disclosure for big firms

India News

Badrinath highway in Chamoli blocked due to falling debris, vehicles buriedPM Modi pays tributes to Indians who lost lives, suffered during partition

Technology News

'Time to move on': Mark Zuckerberg calls off cage fight with Elon MuskChatbots: Hackers trick AI with 'bad Math' to expose flaws, biases

Economy News

NCCF sold 71.5 tonnes of tomatoes in Delhi at Rs 70/kg over the weekendChhattisgarh 2nd best after Maharashtra, Telangana in fiscal health: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon