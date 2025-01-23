Business Standard

Thursday, January 23, 2025 | 08:54 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Bank deposits grow 10.83% to Rs 221.50 trn, show steady improvement in Jan

Bank deposits grow 10.83% to Rs 221.50 trn, show steady improvement in Jan

Credit grew by 11.47 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 178.01 trillion in the fortnight ending January 10, 2025

Banks mobilise Rs 8 trn via CDs in FY25 so far

Aathira Varier Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 8:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The pace of bank deposit mobilisation showed steady improvement as they grew by 10.83 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 221.50 trillion in the fortnight ending January 10, 2025. In the previous fortnight, the deposits of scheduled commercial banks grew by 9.8 per cent Y-o-Y, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s data.
 
Credit grew by 11.47 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 178.01 trillion in the fortnight ending January 10, 2025. In the preceding fortnight, ending December 27, 2024, credit had expanded by 11.2 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
Recently, in its outlook for FY26, analysts at India Ratings said that deposit growth is lagging credit growth, leading to an elevated loan-to-deposit ratio. This is expected to persist in financial year 2026 and may normalise by FY27.
 

More From This Section

npa

Banks NPAs may dip to 2.4% by March despite stress in retail loans: Fitch

Barclays

Barclays sees heightened competition in India from Japan's biggest banks

UCO Bank

UCO Bank's Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 27% on better margins

Thrissur-based South Indian Bank (SIB)

South Indian Bank posts highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 342 crore in Q3

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Banks to ask RBI to delay liquidity rule set to take effect from April 1

Topics : bank deposits Indian Banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 8:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon