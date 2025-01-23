Bank NPAs may dip to 2.4% by March 2025 despite retail stress: Fitch

The rating agency Fitch today said the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of Indian banks may decline by 40 basis points to 2.4 per cent by the end of March 2025. They may fall further by 20 basis points in the next financial year, despite rising stress in retail loans, especially in unsecured credit. The improvement would be driven by robust loan growth, recoveries, and write-offs, which are expected to offset the increase in fresh bad loans, the rating agency said.
Fitch, in a statement, said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expects the impaired loan ratio to trough in FY25 before rising to around 3 per cent in FY26, from the 2.6 per cent reported in the first half of FY25 (H1FY25). “We believe the difference from our forecast partly reflects variance of opinions on the timing and extent of risk crystallisation, banks' exposure at risk, loan growth, and India’s economic performance,” Fitch added.
Unsecured personal loans and credit card borrowing grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively, in the three years to FY24. However, the pace slowed to 11 per cent and 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), respectively, in the first half ended September 2024 (H1FY25), following an increase in risk weights attached to unsecured lending.
The rating agency pointed out that, although India’s household debt remains low compared to many emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific region, at 42.9 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) as of June 2024, stress in unsecured retail loans has been rising, making up roughly 52 per cent of new bad retail loans in H1FY25. The impact of defaults on unsecured loans could be amplified as approximately 50 per cent of borrowers reportedly hold at least one other, often high-value secured retail loan, such as a housing or vehicle loan, which could also be affected in the event of default.
Currently, lending stress appears to be concentrated in unsecured personal loans of less than $600. Large Indian banks’ exposure to such riskier loans may be proportionally lower than the system’s, but they are not completely insulated, given their high loan growth appetite and increased digital lending in recent years.
Banks may also have indirect exposure through funding to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and fintechs, which are more exposed to low-income borrowers. Low-income borrowers, or those without income disclosure, constitute slightly over one-third of the system’s outstanding consumer credit. Risks could spill over to the higher-income categories in a market downturn, given the correlation between rapid unsecured personal loan growth and increased retail participation in financial markets since FY20. However, Fitch believes borrowers in these categories should exhibit greater resilience, it added.