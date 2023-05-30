Bank frauds dip further in FY23, private lenders report maximum cases

The value of frauds continued to decline in FY23, with banks reporting an overall defrauded figure of Rs 30,252 crore in FY23, compared with 59,819 crore in FY22.
Private sector banks reported the maximum number of frauds in 2022-23, while the share of public sector banks in terms of the overall amount defrauded continued to top the table in 2022-23.
Frauds by volume have occurred predominantly in the digital payments space. However, in value terms, they have been reported primarily in loan portfolios (advances category).
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or