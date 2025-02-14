Banks hit by AGS Transact Technologies likely to move CMS services

A few banks, whose ATM services have been impacted due to the liquidity issues of AGS Transact Technologies, are exploring the option of shifting their cash management operations to other providers. This would minimise customer inconvenience, said people in the know.

AGS Transact, which provides cash management services to 32,151 ATMs, with an average daily cash replenishment of Rs 1,933 crore, has defaulted on repayment obligations for certain outstanding borrowings of the company and its subsidiary Securevalue India Ltd (SVIL), due to liquidity issues.

AGS is the second largest ATM servicing and cash management firm in the country with presence