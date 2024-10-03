Business Standard
Home / Industry / Banking / Banks record a higher deposit growth rate in Q2 FY25 than Q1 FY25

Banks record a higher deposit growth rate in Q2 FY25 than Q1 FY25

Four out of five banks have recorded growth at least 2-3 per cent higher than the pace seen in the quarter ended June 2024

Better protection for depositors and investors was one of the chief considerations in Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introducing, on Friday, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha to amend four pieces of legislation.

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 9:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Banks recorded a higher growth year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in raising deposits during the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) compared to Q1FY25, owing to intensified efforts to raise liabilities by offering higher rates and innovative schemes.

Four out of five banks have recorded growth at least 2-3 per cent higher than the pace seen in the quarter ended June 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The second largest public sector bank- Punjab National Bank recorded 10.98 per cent Y-o-Y growth in deposits as against 8.10 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Q1FY25.

CSB Bank clocked 25.17 per cent Y-o-Y growth in deposits in Q2FY25 as compared to 22.24 per cent Y-o-Y rise in Q1FY25. Similarly, South Indian Bank’s deposits rose by 8.6 per cent Y-o-Y growth as compared to 8 per cent in the Q1FY25.
 
Karur Vysya Bank posted 15.37 per cent Y-o-Y rise in deposits as against 14 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Q1FY25.

However, the performance of Yes Bank was an exception as its growth in deposits moderated to 13.10 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2FY25 from 20.80 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1FY25.

More From This Section

RBI

RBI's Mibor committee backs benchmark based on secured money market

NBFCS

NBFCs turning to alternative funding sources amid slower bank loans

Several public sector banks are hiring apprentices for the first time through their apprenticeship programmes to improve customer relations in semi-urban and rural areas, amid a gradual decline in the workforce over the years.

State-owned banks on apprenticeship spree to strengthen customer services

Loan, Money, Economy

Fintech loan disbursements decline in volume and value in Q1FY25: Report

Pressure on net interest margin (NIM) may soon force commercial banks to align loan growth more closely with deposit growth, stated the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) latest State of the Economy Bulletin.

Banks to rely on certificates of deposit to fund credit demand: Officials


On the credit side, four out of five lenders recorded a growth in advances.

Yes Bank posted 18.30 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2FY25 from 14.7 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1FY25. Punjab National Bank posted 13 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2FY25 from 12 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Q1FY25.

Meanwhile, CSB Bank posted 19.6 per cent Y-o-Y growth in advances in Q2FY25 as compared to 17.7 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Q1 FY25. State-owned Punjab National Bank’s advances rose by 11.84 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2FY25 as opposed to 11.60 per cent in Q1FY25.

On the other hand, Karur Vysya Bank’s credit growth moderated in Q2FY25 to 13.98 per cent Y-o-Y as opposed to 16 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Q1FY25.

Also Read

facebook, meta

Meta, Australian banks show progress on taking down 'celeb bait' scam ads

merger

ECB will do anything to remove hurdles to bank mergers: Supervisory chief

Man holding phone

Trai relaxes URL whitelisting mandate for SMS to minimise disruptions

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Holidays in Oct: Banks to remain closed for 15 days; details here

RBI DG Swaminathan Janakiraman

SFBs should adopt responsible lending practices: RBI DG Swaminathan

Topics : Banks Banking sector Indian banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 9:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LIveBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon