Banks draw up plans to help exporters navigate 50% Trump tariff threat

To support exporters against tariffs imposed by the United States (US), especially those in micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) clusters, banks are devising strategies for these firms to overcome the challenge.

Commercial banks are offering interest rate discounts, flexible repayment options, and ensuring better access to export insurance and credit guarantee schemes. They are also organising workshops to encourage diversification into various markets.

The 50 per cent tariffs, which come into effect from August 27, have prompted officials to take proactive measures to mitigate the impact, said senior bankers.

In addition to easing credit access and temporary interest concessions,