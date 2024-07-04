BBPS-credit card activation: Bank expects 3-4 weeks leeway for integration

Major credit card-issuing banks, which are yet to integrate with the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) platform for receiving credit card bill repayments via third-party applications, are anticipating a 3–4-week grace period from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to complete the activation process, sources aware of the development said.

The Indian Banks Association (IBA) is liaising with the RBI on the issue, the sources said, adding that banks have already put in place systems to go live on the BBPS and the on-boarding process of all the banks will be completed in a few weeks' time.