Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BBPS-credit card activation: Bank expects 3-4 weeks leeway for integration

Currently, third-party applications like Cred or Paytm utilize NEFT, RTGS, or other payment methods to transfer funds to credit card issuers after users clear their bills on their platforms

Credit cards
Premium

Subrata PandaAjinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 8:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Major credit card-issuing banks, which are yet to integrate with the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) platform for receiving credit card bill repayments via third-party applications, are anticipating a 3–4-week grace period from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to complete the activation process, sources aware of the development said.

The Indian Banks Association (IBA) is liaising with the RBI on the issue, the sources said, adding that banks have already put in place systems to go live on the BBPS and the on-boarding process of all the banks will be completed in a few weeks' time.

Also Read

Credit Card, Debit Card, cards

Now, users can't make credit card repayments on third party apps

rbi reserve bank of india

Reserve Bank of India widens scope of BBPS to non-bank payment aggregators

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI revises norms to streamline bill payments process, enable participation

Just how many self-regulatory organisations (SROs) are too many? Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) capped the number of such entities for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) at “a maximum of two”. And to ensure the smaller NBFCs get a fa

RBI bumper payout to curb major divestments, govt keeps Rs 50k cr target

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, New Delhi Rain

Heavy rain in northwest, northeast India brings overall deficit down to 3%

Topics : BBPS Credit Card Bank credit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 8:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Razr 50 UltraWeather Update Latest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon