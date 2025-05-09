Friday, May 09, 2025 | 11:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Biz correspondents' body to raise Atal Yojana renewal commission with banks

Biz correspondents' body to raise Atal Yojana renewal commission with banks

BCRC may take up the issue with the Indian Banks' Association; in January, it had raised the matter with the insurance regulator

bank, banks
Premium

BCRC had voiced its concern with the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), which advised it to reach out to banks directly for resolution.

Raghu Mohan New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Business Correspondent Resource Council (BCRC) is likely to raise the issue of non-payment of Atal Pension Yojana (APY) renewal commission by banks to business correspondents (BC), and is to seek a meeting with the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) to resolve the matter.
 
BCRC had voiced its concern with the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), which advised it to reach out to banks directly for resolution. PFRDA said it releases APY incentives solely to APY Service Providers (APY-SPs). “These APY-SPs, in turn, are responsible for distributing the incentives to their BCs, if applicable, based on their internal arrangements,
Topics : Indian banking system Banking sector Indian banking sector

