Biz correspondents' body to raise Atal Yojana renewal commission with banks

The Business Correspondent Resource Council (BCRC) is likely to raise the issue of non-payment of Atal Pension Yojana (APY) renewal commission by banks to business correspondents (BC), and is to seek a meeting with the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) to resolve the matter.

BCRC had voiced its concern with the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), which advised it to reach out to banks directly for resolution. PFRDA said it releases APY incentives solely to APY Service Providers (APY-SPs). “These APY-SPs, in turn, are responsible for distributing the incentives to their BCs, if applicable, based on their internal arrangements,