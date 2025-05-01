Why banking and financial services funds are seen as a good long-term bet

The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment is once again drawing significant investor interest. The largest sector in India’s listed space by market capitalisation remained resilient during the recent market turbulence and has gained 13.9 per cent over the past two months.

“BFSI companies are largely domestic oriented and thus relatively insulated from the ongoing global tariff wars, except for near-term weakness in capital market plays. Investors have hence preferred them. The sector returns trailed the broader market returns for the past two to three years, making valuations relatively attractive,” says Dhimant Kothari, fund manager, Invesco Mutual Fund.

