Banks remain cautious in lending to NBFCs despite risk weight reversal

Banks remain cautious in lending towards non-banking financial companies and microfinance institutions (MFIs) even after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reverted to lower risk weights on such loans, which came into effect from 1 April.

While the top-rated NBFCs may continue to have access to bank loans, the middle and lower-rated ones may find it difficult.

“The situation will not change for mid-size and small-size NBFCs and for MFIs. Top-rated NBFCs will only be the large beneficiaries of reversing risk weights. Mid-size NBFCs like us will not get any benefit. Banks will remain cautious while lending,” said a senior