Home / Finance / News / Banks remain cautious in lending to NBFCs despite risk weight reversal

Banks remain cautious in lending to NBFCs despite risk weight reversal

Despite RBI's decision to revert risk weights on NBFC loans from April 1, banks continue to exercise caution, limiting credit access to mid-sized NBFCs and MFIs

Analysts said that banks will remain cautious for at least two quarters while lending to NBFCs and MFIs due to the performance of the overall sector.

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

Banks remain cautious in lending towards non-banking financial companies and microfinance institutions (MFIs) even after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reverted to lower risk weights on such loans, which came into effect from 1 April.
 
While the top-rated NBFCs may continue to have access to bank loans, the middle and lower-rated ones may find it difficult.
 
“The situation will not change for mid-size and small-size NBFCs and for MFIs. Top-rated NBFCs will only be the large beneficiaries of reversing risk weights. Mid-size NBFCs like us will not get any benefit. Banks will remain cautious while lending,” said a senior
