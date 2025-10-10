Friday, October 10, 2025 | 05:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Banking / Digital payments to hit 617.3 bn in volume, Rs 907.3 trn value by FY2030

Digital payments to hit 617.3 bn in volume, Rs 907.3 trn value by FY2030

Transaction volumes have increased by 37 per cent to 206 billion, while value has jumped 30 per cent to Rs 299.9 trillion from FY24 to FY25

online payment, QR CODE, ONLINE TRANSACTIONS, UPI (Image: Shutterstock)
UPI (Image: Shutterstock)

Raghu Mohan New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

The digital payments ecosystem has experienced significant growth, with transaction volume increasing by 37 per cent to 206 billion and value by 30 per cent to Rs 299.9 trillion year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from FY24 to FY25. The increase has been driven by factors that are expected to continue playing a key role, including new technologies, expanded use cases within existing payment modes, supportive government regulations, rising smartphone and internet penetration, and expansion beyond urban and metro areas. According to PwC’s 'The Indian Payments Handbook 2025-2030', between FY25 and FY30, digital payment volumes and values are likely to touch 617.3 billion and
Topics : Banking UPI digital payment
