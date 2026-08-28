FSAT idea returns as debate grows over RBI penalties, regulatory overlap

More than 13 years later, the idea is back on the table.

Had the original proposal taken hold, the current Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) would have been subsumed into it. It currently adjudicates cases across the financial services universe, overseeing appeals in cases involving the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), and the Forward Markets Commission (FMC).

At the time, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor K J Udeshi, who was a member of the FSLRC, had supported RBI censure coming under FSAT review, but dissented over recommendations relating to capital controls. The FSLRC had said that "...regulations governing capital controls on inward flows should be framed by the Government, in consultation with the RBI. The regulations governing capital controls on outward flows should be framed by the RBI, in consultation with the Government.”

Penalties imposed by the RBI on its regulated entities (REs) are very low when compared to what is slapped by banking regulators in advanced markets.

In FY26, there were 241 instances of central bank-imposed penalties on REs, amounting to Rs 26.33 crore. This compares to 353 instances and Rs 54.78 crore in FY25, 281 and Rs 86.11 crore in FY24, and 211 and Rs 40.4 crore in FY23. Globally, however, penalties can run into hundreds of millions of dollars, whereas the highest imposed by India's banking regulator to date is Rs 58.9 crore in March 2018 on ICICI Bank for failure to adhere to directives on the sale of securities from its held-to-maturity portfolio.

In January this year, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra conceded that the central bank's penalty amounts were not enough to act as a deterrent for violators even as he reopened the idea of an appeals forum to hear the central bank's punitive actions.

"...the sums imposed on our turf are not deterrent enough; REs pencil it as part of their operating expenses. And if it is to move up, why not also debate afresh the need for an appellate body for RBI censure, as in Mint Road imposes penalties, but RE’s can appeal only to it. Or you go to the courts. Nobody ever does take that route," he said.

“We can do with just a couple of regulators as suggested by the FSLRC," said R Gurumurthy, who serves on the boards of Axis Capital, Religare Finvest, Care Health Insurance, and Simplex, and has been former head of governance at RBL Bank. "This model has been tried in many countries successfully. It will reduce overlaps in regulations and compliance complexities in REs.... It is well worth constituting a fresh committee to take this to closure."

But there are others who take a dim view of such a proposal, arguing that the current process is already robust.

“I do not find much substance in this argument since the whole process of enforcement is well structured, rule-based and gives an opportunity at every stage for REs to make their defence,” said Ravi Duvvuru, member of the RBI’s advisory group on regulation, and founder and designated director, Duvvuru & Reddy LLP. “The discussions before the Panel of Executive Directors which is the final court of appeal within the banking regulator, are transparent and due consideration is given to submissions”.

Duvurru's stance is that while some may believe that this is a mere formality, it is not so. “Bankers have mentioned that there have been several instances where the panel concluded that the charges were not substantiated, or lowered the penalty substantially after the submissions made by the RE in the hearing. Unfortunately, such information is not available in the public domain,” he said.

Others also raise the issue of jurisdictional ambiguity that might arise if such an appellate body is set up.

“It can create uncertainty for the industry and consumers,” said Rishi Agrawal, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Teamlease Regtech. He pointed to Sebi’s move to ban 14 private insurance companies from selling ULIPs in 2010, where the regulator argued that a ULIP pool was public money akin to mutual funds and came under its watch. Irdai, however, argued that they were akin to life insurance policies and fell in its domain. Ultimately, a presidential Ordinance had to settle the matter: ULIPs are insurance products and that they were under Irdai's purview.

The creation of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) - the coordinating agency for regulators chaired by the finance minister - reflected an acknowledgement that coordination mechanisms are essential in an increasingly interconnected financial sector. But the complexity has only grown with digital finance. For example, the RBI regulates lending institutions, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of India may intervene where illegal digital platforms violate IT laws, while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigates money laundering offences. Similarly, embedded finance, bancassurance, tokenised assets, and integrated financial apps are under multiple regulatory bodies.

“When responsibilities overlap, businesses face duplicate and overlapping compliance obligations and regulatory recordkeeping. At the same time, consumers struggle to identify the appropriate authority for grievance redressal”, said Agarwal.

The problem gets more complicated when it comes to financial conglomerates. Other than banking, they have insurance, mutual funds and i-banking businesses within their fold. Each of those verticals have different regulators, and that list grows as they add more business units. Factor in the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 and DPDP Rules, 2025 - with penalties on institutions ranging from Rs 50 crore to Rs 250 crore - and regulatory issues multiply.

“RBI opposed an appellate body (on its turf) and that recommendation was never enacted, though other parts of the FSLRC's work — on consumer protection, for instance — were taken up. What we got instead was coordination without merger: the FSDC, chaired by the finance minister since 2010, and its working arm, the FSDC sub-committee, chaired by the RBI Governor," points out Karthik Sharma, at Saxena Singhal & Vaid.

India already has a lead-supervisor model for financial conglomerates. Since the 2004 Working Group on Monitoring of Financial Conglomerates, each identified conglomerate has a designated entity that files consolidated group data to a principal regulator, meaning the regulator of that designated entity. RBI, Sebi, Irdai and PFRDA signed an MoU on this in March 2013; an inter-regulatory forum under the FSDC sub-Committee monitors these groups. As Sharma sees it, “Nobody's failing to look at a group as a whole — that part already exists. The problem is what the principal regulator can actually do once it's looked. Its authority comes from an inter-regulatory MoU and an information return, not from any statutory power over entities another regulator licenses.”

A proposal in the Union Budget 2026 to set up a high-level committee to review and recommend reforms for the banking sector - in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 - is expected to be far-reaching in its scope. It comes in the footsteps of a key Mint Road initiative taken last year: a Regulatory Review Cell housed in its Department of Regulation (effective October 1, 2025), whose mandate is to subject regulations to a comprehensive and systematic internal review every 5-7 years.

Nishith Mehta, lead (risk & compliance) at Trilegal, stated that banks will continue to remain the foundation of financial stability and credit delivery. “At the same time, the structure of financial intermediation has evolved, with credit now flowing through a wider ecosystem that includes non-banking financial companies, capital markets and technology-enabled platforms," he said. His broader point is that it would be useful for the committee to take a forward-looking and system-wide view, even as it maintains a strong focus on strengthening the banking sector. Such an approach would help ensure that reforms improve resilience, enhance the efficiency of credit transmission, and enable the financial system as a whole to support the next phase of economic expansion.