Govt to earn record dividend of Rs 13,800 crore from PSBs for FY23

12 PSBs paying equity dividend of Rs 21,000 crore, up 53% from Rs 13,710 crore for FY22

Krishna Kant Mumbai
Bank, Banking, PSBs
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 10:49 PM IST
The government is set to earn an equity dividend of nearly Rs 13,800 crore from the listed public-sector banks (PSBs), all 12 of them, for FY23, up 50 per cent from Rs 9,210 crore in FY22.
This will be the highest ever dividend for the government from PSBs.
The 12 PSBs in our sample are paying an equity dividend of nearly Rs 21,000 crore for FY23, up 53 per cent from Rs 13,710 crore for FY22. This was the best year for PSBs in terms of earnings and dividend payment (see the adjoining charts).
Topics : dividends PSBs public sector banks

First Published: May 26 2023 | 10:49 PM IST

