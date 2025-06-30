Monday, June 30, 2025 | 06:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Investment bankers pocket just ₹104 crore from HDB Financial IPO

HDB Financial paid investment bankers just 0.83 per cent or ₹104 crore in fees for its ₹12,500 crore IPO-far lower than Hyundai, PayTM and Hexaware precedents

Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

Investment bankers handling the HDB Financial IPO pocketed fees of ₹104.3 crore, just 0.83 per cent of the amount raised from the share sale.
 
The expenses incurred were lower than those seen for an IPO by a private sector company.
 
For instance, last year Hyundai Motor India had paid ₹493 crore—1.77 per cent of the issue size—as fees and commissions to investment bankers. This was the biggest-ever pay cheque for handling an IPO, surpassing the previous record of ₹324 crore (also 1.77 per cent of the total issue size) paid by digital payment major One 97 Communications (PayTM) following its
