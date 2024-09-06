Business Standard
Home / Industry / Banking / ICICI Bank-Videocon case: SC notice to Chanda Kochhar, husband on CBI plea

ICICI Bank-Videocon case: SC notice to Chanda Kochhar, husband on CBI plea

The Central Bureau of Investigation has alleged that after the loan was sanctioned, Videocon Group promoter VN Dhoot invested Rs 64 cr into Nupower Renewables, a company managed by Chanda Kochhar

Chanda Kochhar

Chanda Kochhar, the former MD-CEO of ICICI Bank, and her husband, Deepak Kochhar, were held by the CBI | File Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Friday (September 6) issued a notice to Chanda Kochhar, former managing director and chief executive officer of ICICI Bank, and her husband, Deepak Kochhar, regarding a petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This petition challenges the Bombay High Court's ruling that declared their arrest "illegal."
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
A bench consisting of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Sanjay Kumar has requested responses to the appeal made by the CBI. Earlier, in February, the Bombay High Court upheld the interim bail granted to the former ICICI Bank chief, Chanda Kochhar, and her businessman husband, Deepak Kochhar.
 
Upholding the interim bail order, the Bombay High Court bench said that the CBI's arrest of the couple in connection with an alleged loan fraud was "routine, without application of mind, and an abuse of power." The court also described the action as "casual, mechanical, and perfunctory."

More From This Section

SBI Chairman, CS Setty

Banks facing challenge in getting cyber security talent: SBI chairman

bank banks banking

Deposit mobilisation: Banks seek level playing field vis-a-vis mutual funds

PNB, Punjab National Bank

Karnataka govt retracts order against SBI, PNB after Rs 22.67 cr repayment

Loan, Money, Economy

High loan-deposit ratio not a concern, deposit growth not weak: Report

PremiumThe slowing growth in bank deposits, compared to credit, in recent times has raised concerns with both the government and the regulator — the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) — flagging the issue. However, many believe that it is not a systemic concern bu

Credit-deposit ratios of banks spark debate: Is there a cause for worry?

What is the ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case?
Chanda Kochhar, the former MD-CEO of ICICI Bank, and her husband, Deepak Kochhar, were apprehended by the CBI on December 23, 2022, in relation to the ICICI Bank-Videocon loan fraud case.
The CBI initiated a preliminary enquiry in 2017 and registered a First Information Report (FIR) in 2019. According to the CBI, ICICI Bank sanctioned loans amounting to Rs 1,875 crore to companies within the Videocon Group. The CBI alleges that loans totalling Rs 300 crore were approved in 2009 when Chanda Kochhar was in charge of the sanctioning committee.
The CBI has accused Chanda Kochhar of accepting illegal bribes, alleging that the day after the loan was sanctioned, Videocon Group promoter VN Dhoot invested Rs 64 crore into Nupower Renewables (NRL), a company managed by Chanda Kochhar's husband, Deepak Kochhar, as part of a quid pro quo arrangement.
The Kochhars were granted bail in January 2023.

Also Read

bond yields

India's ICICI Prudential Life bullish on long-term govt bonds: Official

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Cong seeks more clarity from ICICI Bank, Madhabi Buch on retiral payouts

Pawan Khera

Congress seeks ICICI Bank's clarification on Sebi chief's retiral benefits

Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) at the “Indian Capital Markets Transformative Shifts Achieved through Technology and Reforms” Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

ICICI Bank, Zee in focus amid allegations on Sebi chief Buch; outlook here

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Even as Sebi WTM, Madhabi Puri Buch drew 'salary' from ICICI Bank: Cong

Topics : ICICI Bank icici videocon loan case Chanda Kochhar Deepak Kochhar Supreme Court CBI Bombay High Court Indian banking system

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPOMach Conferences SME IPOOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon