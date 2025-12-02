Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 06:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Banking / In a first, complaints against private banks surpassed PSBs in FY25

In a first, complaints against private banks surpassed PSBs in FY25

Private banks drew more complaints than state-owned lenders for the first time in FY25, as overall grievances under RBI's Ombudsman Scheme rose sharply

Among banks, the share of complaints against private lenders was the highest, increasing from 34.39 per cent in FY24 to 37.53 per cent in FY25.

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

For the first time, complaints against private lenders under the Reserve Bank of India’s Integrated Ombudsman Scheme (RB-IOS) exceeded those against public-sector banks (PSBs) in FY25. According to data released by the central bank, private banks received 111,119 complaints during the year, compared with 103,117 complaints against PSBs.
 
Total complaints increased by 13.55 per cent to 1.33 million in FY25, up from 1.18 million in FY24. The RBI received these through the Office of the Reserve Bank of India Ombudsman (ORBIO) and the Centralised Receipt and Processing Centre (CRPC).
 
ORBIO received 296,000 complaints in FY25, a rise of 0.82 per
