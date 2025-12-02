In a first, complaints against private banks surpassed PSBs in FY25

For the first time, complaints against private lenders under the Reserve Bank of India’s Integrated Ombudsman Scheme (RB-IOS) exceeded those against public-sector banks (PSBs) in FY25. According to data released by the central bank, private banks received 111,119 complaints during the year, compared with 103,117 complaints against PSBs.

Total complaints increased by 13.55 per cent to 1.33 million in FY25, up from 1.18 million in FY24. The RBI received these through the Office of the Reserve Bank of India Ombudsman (ORBIO) and the Centralised Receipt and Processing Centre (CRPC).

ORBIO received 296,000 complaints in FY25, a rise of 0.82 per