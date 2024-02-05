Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Credit growth of banks could moderate in FY25 on tighter liquidity: S&P

"Deposit growth continues to lag credit for the Indian banks we rate, leading to tight liquidity conditions," S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Nikita Anand said

Banks

The Reserve Bank of India's recent ruling on applying higher risk weights to unsecured personal loans has not yet hindered rapid growth in this segment, S&P said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 7:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

S&P Global Ratings on Monday said strong credit growth of Indian banks could moderate to 12-14 per cent in the next fiscal if deposit growth remains tepid.
"Deposit growth continues to lag credit for the Indian banks we rate, leading to tight liquidity conditions," S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Nikita Anand said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Banks may be compelled to look for wholesale funding, S&P said, adding that higher costs of such funding could further strain margins and hurt profitability.
Rising cost of funds and potential rate cuts in fiscal 2025 will squeeze net interest margins, it added.
"Liquidity is tightening for Indian banks. The sector's strong credit growth could moderate to 12-14 per cent in fiscal 2025 if deposit growth remains tepid, compounded by higher deposit costs and competition for funds," S&P said in a report titled 'Tight liquidity shackles Indian banks' robust credit growth'.
S&P expects the share of unsecured personal loans in the banks' total loan book to continue to rise.
This will also help banks to partly mitigate the downside risks to margins from tighter liquidity.
The Reserve Bank of India's recent ruling on applying higher risk weights to unsecured personal loans has not yet hindered rapid growth in this segment, S&P said.
Stable asset quality and steady capitalisation support the banks' credit profiles.
"Favourable equity markets and operating conditions could spur more banks to raise equity in 2024," Anand said.

Also Read

India, China banks under pressure from different liquidity stories

Bank credit growth to dip to 13-13.5% this year from 15.9% in FY23: CRISIL

Liquidity continues to be in deficit, banks expect RBI repo auction

You can save on petrol spends with fuel credit cards: Which are the best?

Advance tax payments push the banking system liquidity into deficit

Tight liquidity may moderate bank credit growth in FY25: S&P Global Ratings

Need more 'SBI-sized' banks: Nirmala Sitharaman on India's economic push

Interim Budget 2024-25: Banks likely to see heavy trading gains in Q4

Deutsche Bank posts 30% drop in Q4 profit; announces buybacks, dividends

Bank fraud: ED raids in J-K, Punjab, UP in Bharat Papers Ltd case

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : credit growth Liquidity Banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 7:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon